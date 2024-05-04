First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.17.

FN opened at C$36.39 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

