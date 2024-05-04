Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cipher Mining Price Performance
Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.32. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
