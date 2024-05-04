Analyzing Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) and Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Unity Software has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airship AI has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Software and Airship AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $2.19 billion 4.42 -$822.01 million ($2.16) -11.46 Airship AI $12.30 million 11.22 $16.37 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Airship AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software.

This table compares Unity Software and Airship AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -37.64% -10.14% -4.50% Airship AI N/A -100.73% 78.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Unity Software and Airship AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 11 9 0 2.38 Airship AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Software presently has a consensus price target of $37.03, suggesting a potential upside of 49.62%. Given Unity Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Airship AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Airship AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Unity Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Airship AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Software beats Airship AI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.