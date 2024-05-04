Analyzing Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cisco Systems and Siyata Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems $57.00 billion 3.35 $12.61 billion $3.29 14.32 Siyata Mobile $8.23 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.3% of Cisco Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cisco Systems and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems 23.49% 33.01% 14.72% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cisco Systems and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems 2 13 6 0 2.19 Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cisco Systems currently has a consensus target price of $55.53, indicating a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Siyata Mobile on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization. In addition, it provides Internet for the future product consists of routed optical networking, 5G, silicon, and optics solutions; collaboration products, such as meetings, collaboration devices, calling, contact center, and communication platform as a service; end-to-end security product consists of network security, cloud security, security endpoints, unified threat management, and zero trust; and optimized application experiences products including full stack observability and network assurance. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services and advisory services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has strategic alliances with other companies. Cisco Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Siyata Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers VK7 Vehicle Kit and Uniden UV350 4G/LTE, an in-vehicle communication devices that incorporates voice, PoC, data, fleet management solutions, and other Android based applications for professional vehicles, such as trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, and other enterprise vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles. The company offers its products under the Uniden Cellular and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.