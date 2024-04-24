Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.32.

CASH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 130,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $60.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.28%.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

