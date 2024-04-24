Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.21.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $137.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,222. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.