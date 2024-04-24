Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.54. 1,301,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

