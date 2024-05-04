Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.36. 7,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,781,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Yellow Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $429.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yellow stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Free Report) by 1,174,121.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,626 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.60% of Yellow worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

