Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading 13.3% Higher

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

