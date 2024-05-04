FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Up 0.8%

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 43,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 406.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 101,109 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 134.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

