AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $17,073,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,325 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 186,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,117. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.