Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of TILE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $905.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. Interface has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TILE. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

