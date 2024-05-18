Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in April

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $418,971. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

