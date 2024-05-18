NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.62 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.00 or 0.00011948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.62 billion and approximately $463.64 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00019868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,191,243,669 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,079,873 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,191,244,448 with 1,101,826,288 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.9636353 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 407 active market(s) with $668,798,066.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

