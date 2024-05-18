Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.96 million for the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.