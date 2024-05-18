CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

CSGS stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

