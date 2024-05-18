Uniswap Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $7.68 or 0.00011463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.60 billion and $120.76 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00125293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001468 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.51557857 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1013 active market(s) with $111,491,179.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.