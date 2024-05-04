Baxter Bros Inc. Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,952.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,291. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,048.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,783.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

