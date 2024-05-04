Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Stock Price Up 13%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 38,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 83,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Portage Biotech Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,968,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.06% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

