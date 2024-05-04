AJOVista LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,135 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,719. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.