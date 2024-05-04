Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Shares Down 6.6%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 8,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

