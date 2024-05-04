Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Marui Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $395.15 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.