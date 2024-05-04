Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,252 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.54. 835,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,636. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

