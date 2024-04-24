The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $207,210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,003,000 after buying an additional 421,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,418,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,032,904,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE HD traded down $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.01. 3,846,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,542. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

