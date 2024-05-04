Brokerages Set Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Target Price at $16.93

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSBD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. ( NYSE:PSBD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Palmer Square Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSBD opened at $16.47 on Friday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 96.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

