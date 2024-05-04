SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of SITE opened at $152.42 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.71.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

