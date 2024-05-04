Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) CEO Sells $3,745,151.52 in Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE EHC opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

