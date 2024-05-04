Comparing Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) and Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Air and Prosegur Cash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.37 billion 0.42 $167.35 million $6.42 3.39 Prosegur Cash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Prosegur Cash.

This table compares Forward Air and Prosegur Cash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 10.58% 15.30% 6.48% Prosegur Cash N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Forward Air and Prosegur Cash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 1 4 3 0 2.25 Prosegur Cash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forward Air currently has a consensus price target of $80.14, indicating a potential upside of 267.97%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Prosegur Cash.

Summary

Forward Air beats Prosegur Cash on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, S.A. provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence. It offers cash processing and automation services, such as counting, processing, and packaging, as well as coin recycling, cash flow control, and monitoring systems; ATM solutions comprising planning, loading, monitoring, first- and second-tier maintenance, and balancing services; collection and payment management; foreign exchange currency services; and cash planning and forecasting services for financial institutions. In addition, the company offers self-service cash machines that provide cash deposit, recycling, and bank notes and coins dispensing services; cryptocurrency custody services; and added-value outsourcing services for banks, such as multiagency, cheque processing, and related administrative services, as well as teller outsourcing service. It serves in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands, Italy, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, France, Austria, the United States, New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, the Philippines, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Prosegur Cash, S.A. is a subsidiary of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.

