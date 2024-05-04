Corpay (CPAY) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Corpay to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Corpay has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay’s competitors have a beta of 1.72, meaning that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Corpay alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.13% 37.56% 7.75% Corpay Competitors -22.50% -163.49% -8.09%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.76 billion $981.89 million 22.67 Corpay Competitors $9.24 billion $443.59 million -10.89

This table compares Corpay and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corpay’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corpay. Corpay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Corpay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corpay and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Corpay Competitors 832 5475 11367 283 2.62

Corpay presently has a consensus target price of $360.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Corpay beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.