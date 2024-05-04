TD Securities Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $88.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.56.

NYSE:QSR opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $94,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 168.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

