DA Davidson Raises Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $40.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock worth $2,651,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,421,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,965,000 after buying an additional 959,838 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 547,604 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,626,000 after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.