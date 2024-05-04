Head-To-Head Comparison: Lotus Technology (LOT) versus Its Competitors

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s peers have a beta of 3.77, meaning that their average stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 960 2493 3362 151 2.39

Earnings and Valuation

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Lotus Technology’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -14.78 Lotus Technology Competitors $417.11 billion $2.53 billion -10.66

Lotus Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -154.23% -26.04% -9.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lotus Technology peers beat Lotus Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.