SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) & CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG) Head-To-Head Contrast

CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) and SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCSC Technology International and SKYX Platforms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SKYX Platforms $58.79 million 1.76 -$39.73 million ($0.46) -2.33

Analyst Recommendations

CCSC Technology International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SKYX Platforms.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CCSC Technology International and SKYX Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCSC Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A SKYX Platforms 0 0 2 0 3.00

SKYX Platforms has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 367.29%. Given SKYX Platforms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SKYX Platforms is more favorable than CCSC Technology International.

Profitability

This table compares CCSC Technology International and SKYX Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A SKYX Platforms -67.61% -260.83% -57.62%

Summary

SKYX Platforms beats CCSC Technology International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products. In addition, it offers smart products, such as SkyHome App; sky smart universal power-plug and receptacle; sky-smart plug and play ceiling fans and lightings; and all-in-one smart sky platform. The company was formerly known as SQL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to SKYX Platforms Corp. in June 2022. SKYX Platforms Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

