Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

AMKR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock worth $2,651,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.