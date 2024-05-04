M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,585 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after purchasing an additional 265,621 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,819. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

