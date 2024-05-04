BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.44. 4,825,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

