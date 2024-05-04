Provence Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

