Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $216.00 at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.71. The company had a trading volume of 616,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.78. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,547 shares of company stock valued at $25,039,887. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

