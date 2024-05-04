Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Cut by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,946 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,621,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.13. 933,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

