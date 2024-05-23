iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,394,000 after acquiring an additional 81,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 653,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,139. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.