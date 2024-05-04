Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.05-$9.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.08-$19.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.15 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.220 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,137. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.13. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,829 shares of company stock valued at $965,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.