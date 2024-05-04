Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

