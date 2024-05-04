Steven J. Mclaughlin Purchases 418,446 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 418,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $652,775.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,434,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,479.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EXFY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Expensify by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

