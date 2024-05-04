Barclays Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock worth $13,336,846. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after acquiring an additional 416,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after buying an additional 305,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

