JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $225.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

