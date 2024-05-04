Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

