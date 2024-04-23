Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Community Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of CMHF stock remained flat at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Community Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

