Elena Sisti Purchases 2,000 Shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Stock

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) Director Elena Sisti purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,832.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hanover Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Hanover Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -0.14.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNVR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.