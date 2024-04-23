Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 4,447 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

