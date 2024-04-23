Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 6,877 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 148,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,474. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

